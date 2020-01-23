What to watch today: Dow to drop, China coronavirus worsens and Mnuchin rips Greta Thunberg

BY THE NUMBERS

Clothing retailer Express (EXPR) said it plans to shutter roughly 100 of its stores by 2022, as part of its strategy to save $80 million in costs annually over the next three years. BP's (BP) finance chief Brian Gilvary is to step down in June after eight years in the role and will be replaced by a close ally of Bernard Looney who takes over as chief executive next month. Murray Auchincloss, currently finance head of BP's upstream division, will become BP's chief financial officer on July 1. A whistleblower said federal regulators improperly sped to authorize Southwest Airlines (LUV) to begin flights between California and Hawaii last year, the Wall Street Journal reported. Bankrupt California power producer PG&E (PCG) said it had reached a deal on its restructuring with creditors, who were pushing for a rival plan. Ford Motor (F) will see a $2.2 billion pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter due to higher contributions to its employee pension plans. Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, missing estimates by 1 cent. The pipeline operator's revenue also fell short of Wall Street forecasts, as prices for natural gas and crude oil fell.

