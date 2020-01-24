Stock market live updates: Futures rise, American Express gains on earnings, Intel leads chipmakers

Oil is in the red again today, on pace for its fourth straight negative session. For the shortened week U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude is down roughly 5.7%, which would be the third consecutive week of declines. The coronavirus outbreak, and a potential slowdown in air travel and therefore jet fuel demand, has weighed on prices. 26 people have now died from the virus, according to China's National Health Commission. 830 cases have been reported in China, with the virus also spreading to South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States, among other places. Most estimates for the potential economic consequences have used the SARS outbreak as a reference case. Some are now saying these estimates might be extreme. Citi's Eric Lee said in a note to clients that when it comes to oil, at least, the virus hit looks "short-lived," and the sell-off looks "overdone, even for a market that increasingly shrugs off geopolitical risk." —Stevens