Stock market live updates: Futures rise, American Express gains on earnings, Intel leads chipmakers

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.
Semiconductor stock Intel is up about 5% in premarket trading on quarterly results that beat analyst expectations. The company reported revenue above $20 billion for the first time, pushing Intel's stock to its highest level since the dot-com bubble in 2000. Chip stocks Nvidia rose 1.3%, AMD gained 1% and Micron advanced 1.5%. —Fitzgerald
Oil is in the red again today, on pace for its fourth straight negative session. For the shortened week U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude is down roughly 5.7%, which would be the third consecutive week of declines. The coronavirus outbreak, and a potential slowdown in air travel and therefore jet fuel demand, has weighed on prices. 26 people have now died from the virus, according to China's National Health Commission. 830 cases have been reported in China, with the virus also spreading to South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States, among other places. Most estimates for the potential economic consequences have used the SARS outbreak as a reference case. Some are now saying these estimates might be extreme. Citi's Eric Lee said in a note to clients that when it comes to oil, at least, the virus hit looks "short-lived," and the sell-off looks "overdone, even for a market that increasingly shrugs off geopolitical risk." —Stevens
Shares of American Express are up more than 2% in premarket trading after the payments company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter. The company reported $2.03 in adjusted earnings per share and $11.365 billion in revenue, while analysts expected $2.01 in earnings per share and $11.36 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The better-than-expected was driven in part by higher-than-expected revenues from card fees. — Pound
U.S. stock futures are trading higher to end a choppy week of trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up about 85 points, indicating a gain of around 95 points at the open. American Express rose more than 2% to lead the gains on the back of better-than-expected earnings. Intel shares also got a boost from strong earnings. But the Dow was still on pace to post its first weekly loss of the year as worries over the deadly coronavirus subdued market sentiment. Those fears started to ease Thursday after the World Health Organization stopped short of declaring the virus spread a worldwide health emergency. —Imbert
With reporting from Maggie Fitzgerald.