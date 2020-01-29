What to watch today: Dow to rise, big Apple earnings and possible impeachment witnesses

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open despite ongoing coronavirus concerns, following Wall Street's strong Tuesday rebound. Investors are focused on corporate earnings and this afternoon's Fed decision as well, following the S&P 500's strongest one-day gain since October and the Nasdaq's best daily gain since September. All the major averages are currently sitting roughly 2% below their all-time intraday highs. (CNBC)
Set to help the Dow this morning, Apple (AAPL) shares were up 2% in premarket trading after the company reported blockbuster iPhone revenue of $56 billion for its fiscal first quarter, blowing past estimates, proving that the new iPhone 11 was off to a strong start over the holidays. Overall Q1 profit and revenue were better than expectations. The fastest-growing segment was Wearables, Home and Accessories. (CNBC)
* CEO Tim Cook says Apple shut one store in China and it's restricting employee travel due to coronavirus (CNBC)
Dow components Boeing (BA), Dow Incorporated (DOW) and McDonald's (MCD) lead this morning's list of earnings. Microsoft (MSFT), also a Dow component, as well as Facebook (FB) and Tesla (TSLA) will grab the spotlight in today's after-the-bell earnings, with Mondelez International (MDLZ) and PayPal (PYPL) also set to report. (CNBC)
* GE shares rise 5% after earnings top expectations (CNBC)
The Federal Reserve concludes its latest policy meeting today with interest rates almost certainly to remain on hold but officials likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the central bank's key overnight borrowing rate. Fed policymakers issue their decision at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference. This morning, the National Association of Realtors issues its December pending home sales report at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Chinese health officials said there are nearly 6,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. The coronavirus death toll in China has increased to 132. (CNBC)
* First Mideast cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UAE (CNBC)
* US health officials fast-track coronavirus vaccine, hope to start clinical trial in three months (CNBC)
* US Consulate staffers and other Americans in Wuhan to be evacuated to California (USA Today)
The Trump administration is considering suspending flights from China to the U.S. amid an escalating outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected thousands of people across the world, CNBC reported. White House officials called executives at major U.S. carriers on Tuesday, telling them that a temporary ban on China flights is on the table. (CNBC)
* British Airways cancels all flights to and from mainland China on coronavirus fears (CNBC)
The Senate has 16 hours, beginning today, to present written questions in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Afterward, the Senate will vote on whether to call witnesses or produce additional documents. Trump's lawyers yesterday completed their oral arguments, bringing to a quick end a defense that attempted to discredit the evidence gathered by House Democrats in their initial probe. (CNBC)
* GOP lacks votes to block impeachment trial witnesses (WSJ)
Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for a state of Palestine with a capital in east Jerusalem. The plan calls for the recognition of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in exchange for a four-year freeze on new settlement activity. The proposal favors Israel and was immediately rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (CNBC)
The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant didn't have a recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to land but it's not clear it would have averted the crash that killed nine because the pilot may have lost control as the aircraft plunged into a fog-shrouded mountain, federal investigators said. Determining what caused the crash will take months. (AP)
* TNT's NBA crew, including Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, honor Kobe Bryant (USA Today)
A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba, shaking a vast area from Mexico to Florida and beyond, but there were no reports of casualties or heavy damage. The quake was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. (AP)
Starbucks (SBUX) came in 3 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share, while revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. The coffee chain also warned that the coronavirus outbreak in China would have a negative impact on its full-year results.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) beat estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share, with the chipmaker's revenue slightly above forecast as well. However, AMD gave a current quarter revenue forecast that falls below estimates, with demand from videogame console makers slowing ahead of the launch of new systems.
EBay (EBAY) came in 5 cents ahead of consensus with adjusted quarterly earnings of 81 cents per share, with revenue also exceeding forecasts by a small margin. However, the e-commerce company also gave a weaker-than-expected outlook, and analysts have expressed concern that eBay is losing ground to new competitors.
Match Group (MTCH) CEO Mandy Ginsberg is stepping down, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Ginsberg is facing a variety of challenges in her personal life. The dating service will promote President Shar Dubey to take over as CEO.
Beyond Meat's (BYND) plant-based sandwiches have been removed from Tim Hortons restaurants in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, with the chain saying the products did not prove as popular as it had anticipated. Tim Hortons had pulled the products from other Canadian locations in September.
McDonald's (MCD) introduced two new chicken breakfast items to fend off competition from its Atlanta-based rival Chick-fil-A. For a limited time, McDonald's customers can buy Chicken McGriddles and the McChicken Biscuit sandwich nationwide. (CNBC)