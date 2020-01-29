What to watch today: Dow to rise, big Apple earnings and possible impeachment witnesses

BY THE NUMBERS

Starbucks (SBUX) came in 3 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share, while revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. The coffee chain also warned that the coronavirus outbreak in China would have a negative impact on its full-year results. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) beat estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share, with the chipmaker's revenue slightly above forecast as well. However, AMD gave a current quarter revenue forecast that falls below estimates, with demand from videogame console makers slowing ahead of the launch of new systems. EBay (EBAY) came in 5 cents ahead of consensus with adjusted quarterly earnings of 81 cents per share, with revenue also exceeding forecasts by a small margin. However, the e-commerce company also gave a weaker-than-expected outlook, and analysts have expressed concern that eBay is losing ground to new competitors. Match Group (MTCH) CEO Mandy Ginsberg is stepping down, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Ginsberg is facing a variety of challenges in her personal life. The dating service will promote President Shar Dubey to take over as CEO. Beyond Meat's (BYND) plant-based sandwiches have been removed from Tim Hortons restaurants in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, with the chain saying the products did not prove as popular as it had anticipated. Tim Hortons had pulled the products from other Canadian locations in September.

