European stocks begin to stabilize after torrid week; UK set to leave EU today

European stocks opened slightly higher on Friday as investors look for signals that China has managed to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus which has roiled global markets throughout the week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.4% early in the trading session, with travel and leisure stocks rising 0.8% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

The coronavirus death toll has now hit 213 with confirmed cases rising to 9,692, according to Chinese health officials, while the World Health Organization on Thursday declared the outbreak a global health emergency. The U.S. also confirmed its first human-to-human transmission.

Asian stocks mostly rose on Friday afternoon as Chinese manufacturing data met expectations, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading gains which were contained by concerns over the coronavirus and its potential impact on the global economy.

Friday is a landmark day for Europe as the U.K. is set to officially leave the European Union at 11:00 p.m. London time, ending a 3 1/2 year exit process, but beginning an 11-month transitional period, during which time British and European leaders will attempt to hash out a new trade agreement.

Both S&P and Moody's warned on Thursday that Britain's credit rating would be under pressure if a post-Brexit trading relationship limits U.K. access to the European single market.

Air France KLM suspended flights to China on Thursday due to the coronavirus concerns, joining the likes of British Airways and Lufthansa.

On the data front, investors will have an eye on euro zone fourth-quarter GDP and January inflation figures due for publication at 10:00 a.m. London time.