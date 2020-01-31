Sony's 'Morbius' trailer hints at an event that Spider-Man fans have been waiting for

A trailer for the upcoming superhero film "Morbius" includes a poster of Spider-Man that should get fans' spidey senses tingling — and that could be good for Sony Pictures, the studio behind the movie.

The poster depicts Tobey Maguire's "Spider-Man" from the early 2000's. That is exciting for fans of the franchise who are eager to see Maguire's return to the web slinging character, as a live-action "Spider-Verse" film, based off 2018's "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse," could be in the works.

A live-action version is likely to do well at the box office. The 2018 animated classic incorporated different versions of Spidey from alternate dimensions — grossing $375 million worldwide, while winning best animated feature at last year's Oscars. Sony Pictures did not respond to CNBC's request for comment on its intentions.

It's possible that Sony is trolling fans who desperately want a live-action take on the 2018 film, all with the purpose of promoting its slate of upcoming Marvel content, which also includes "Venom 2," and perhaps a "Sinister Six" spinoff, which would bring a notorious team of Spider-Man villains together for an ensemble picture.

But it could be a mixture of both, as a live-action "Spider-Verse" would be a bold move for Sony that could maximize box office earnings by prioritizing the story, character development, and as Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, puts it, the "wow" factor.

"The brilliance of the 'Morbius' trailer is that its purpose is not only to build buzz and anticipation for that film, but to drop subtle (or to discerning fans, not so subtle) hints about what could be in the cards for 'Spider-Man,'" said Dergarabedian. "It's all predicated on the consistent delivery of cinematic experiences that wow the fans, honor the 'Spider-Man' legacy and yes, take some thematic risks that take this character and therefore the fans to the next level."

And Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Boxoffice.com, relayed that fans would be thrilled to see multiple takes of "Spider-Man" on screen, but the only way that a film this ambitious could work is if the primary focus is on "developing stories that organically flow together."

"We've seen superhero franchises stumble out of the gate because they rushed to build universes instead of cohesive, character-driven films," Robbins emphasized. "Marvel Studios helped revive the Spider-Man brand a few years ago, and it's important for Sony to avoid anymore missteps this time around."