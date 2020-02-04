What to watch today: Dow to soar, delayed caucus results and Trump's State of the Union

BY THE NUMBERS

Despite ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, U.S. stock futures were pointing sharply higher this morning as stocks continue to chip away at last Friday's losses. Monday's rally put the S&P 500 back into positive territory for 2020, and the projected gain for the Dow at the Tuesday open should do the same. Dow futures are currently projecting a 300+ point gain at the open. The Dow needs about 460 more points to erase that Friday slide. (CNBC) The lone economic report out today comes at 10 a.m. ET, when the government issues December factory orders. Though a busy morning for earnings will see the latest numbers from Centene (CNC), Clorox (CLX), McKesson (MCK), Ralph Lauren (RL), Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Sirius XM (SIRI), among others.



Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) grabs the after-the-bell earnings spotlight, with Ford Motor (F), Aflac (AFL), Allstate (ALL), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Match Group (MTCH), Seagate Technology (STX) and Snap (SNAP) also among those releasing quarterly numbers. (CNBC) Google parent company Alphabet's (GOOGL) shares slid 3% the premarket despite beating earnings estimates for the fourth quarter, as the company came in light on revenue. The tech giant did break out numbers for its YouTube and cloud businesses for the first time, though the disclosure was limited in scope. (CNBC)



* Google still isn't telling us about a key metric for YouTube and cloud: Profits (CNBC) Shares of Tesla (TSLA) soared nearly 20% in Monday's trading after Argus Research raised its price target and short-sellers scrambled to catch up to the stock. The move was the biggest one-day jump since May, 2013. In Tuesday's premarkets, Tesla stock was trading up nearly 3.4%. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Sony (SNE) raised its full-year profit outlook, following a stronger-than-expected quarter. Sony's improved forecast was driven in part by growth in smartphone image sensor sales. However, the company did warn that its global supply chain could be impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. Sanofi (SNY) is the target of an investigation regarding the approval and marketing of its epilepsy drug Depakine. The drug is said to cause birth defects and slow development in babies when taken during pregnancy. Sanofi said it will "prove it has always complied with its duty to inform and been transparent." BP (BP) reported better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, despite a 26% decline from a year ago, and the energy producer also raised its dividend by 2.4%. Tesla's (TSLA) joint venture partner Panasonic reported that their automotive battery business was profitable for the first time, and that it was ramping up production to keep up with demand from the automaker. Activist investor Starboard Value revealed an approximately 9% stake in prepaid debit card issuer Green Dot (GDOT), according to an SEC filing.

WATERCOOLER