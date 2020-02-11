Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 100, Powell testimony ahead, Under Armour drops

Kevin Plank, founder and chief executive officer of Under Armour Inc., speaks during the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

8:19 am: Sprint, T-Mobile deal approved by judge

A U.S. District judge ruled in favor of the proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile. Sprint's stock soared more than 60% in extended trading, while T-Mobile shares gained 8.8%. —Pound

8:12 am: Under Armour drops 13%

Shares of Under Armour slid 13% during Tuesday's premarket trading after the company said its 2020 revenue would be hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. China is one of the athletic retailer's fastest growing markets, so weakness in the region could hurt top-line growth. The comments came as the company reported fourth quarter results. Earnings per share came in at 10 cents which was in-line with estimates, according to Refinitiv, but the company's $1.441 billion in revenue fell short of expectations. —Stevens

8:09 am: Powell to talk economy, policy before House panel

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee as part of his mandated semiannual testimony before Congress. On tap will be comments about general economic conditions, the state of monetary policy and the Fed's view on international developments including the coronavirus. Powell then will take questions from committee members. It's off to the Senate tomorrow for the central bank chief. —Cox

8:05 am: Dow set to rise more than 100 points as coronavirus fears dim