5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Dow to open higher after coronavirus concerns knocked stocks from record highs

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange, February 4, 2020. Bryan R Smith | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher Friday. Wall Street's ever-changing level of concern over the coronavirus swung the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower Thursday, a day after they all closed at record highs. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain on track for a second straight positive week and continue to be on pace for their best monthly gains since last June. Investors get more clues on the health of the U.S. consumer when the government issues its January report on retail sales.

2. Tesla prices new stock offering at a discount

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai. STR | AFP | Getty Images

Tesla on Friday said it priced its secondary common stock offering, which was announced Thursday morning, at $767 per share. The electric auto maker said it'll sell 2.65 million shares at that price, a 4.6% discount to Thursday's close. As previously reported, CEO Elon Musk will buy $10 million and Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, also a Tesla board member, will purchase $1 million worth in the offering. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters.

3. Tesla, Royal Caribbean and Alibaba expect virus impact

4. China reveals six infected health workers died

China's National Health Commission said overnight that 1,716 health workers in the country had been infected with the coronavirus and six of them have died. It is the first time China has published figures specifically relating to infected medical personnel. The United States does "not have high confidence in the information coming out of China" regarding the count of coronavirus cases, a senior administration official told CNBC's Eamon Javers.

5. Federal prosecutors bring new charges against Huawei