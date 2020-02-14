5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher Friday. Wall Street's ever-changing level of concern over the coronavirus swung the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower Thursday, a day after they all closed at record highs. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain on track for a second straight positive week and continue to be on pace for their best monthly gains since last June. Investors get more clues on the health of the U.S. consumer when the government issues its January report on retail sales.
Tesla on Friday said it priced its secondary common stock offering, which was announced Thursday morning, at $767 per share. The electric auto maker said it'll sell 2.65 million shares at that price, a 4.6% discount to Thursday's close. As previously reported, CEO Elon Musk will buy $10 million and Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, also a Tesla board member, will purchase $1 million worth in the offering. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters.
Tesla acknowledged in an annual financial filing that the coronavirus may have a material adverse impact on its business. Royal Caribbean canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and warned the outbreak would impact full-year results. Alibaba warned of a drop in revenues at its key e-commerce businesses this quarter as the coronavirus hits supply chains and deliveries.
China's National Health Commission said overnight that 1,716 health workers in the country had been infected with the coronavirus and six of them have died. It is the first time China has published figures specifically relating to infected medical personnel. The United States does "not have high confidence in the information coming out of China" regarding the count of coronavirus cases, a senior administration official told CNBC's Eamon Javers.
Huawei said that new charges brought against the Chinese tech giant by the U.S. Department of Justice were without merit and part of an attempt to "irrevocably damage its reputation" and business. Federal prosecutors announced the new criminal charges, including racketeering and plotting to steal trade secrets from American companies, against Huawei and two of its U.S. subsidiaries. Huawei is also being accused of assisting Iran's domestic surveillance during 2009 demonstrations in Tehran and trying to conceal the scope of its business in North Korea.