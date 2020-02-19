Asia markets set for subdued open as investors monitor China's return to production

Asia markets were set to be subdued on Wednesday, as investors will be closely monitoring China's progress in returning to work as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Futures pointed to a subdued open for Japan's Nikkei 225, after it fell more than 1% on Tuesday. Japanese markets have tumbled since the beginning of the week.

On Monday, data showed Japan's growth declining much worse than expected, shrinking the fastest in six years. Its outlook was also dimmed by the impact of coronavirus hitting the economy.

Japan is set to release its trade data for January on Wednesday.

Australia's ASX 200 was flat in early trade.

U.S. stocks overnight tracked yesterday's fall in Asia markets, after Apple's warned that it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast, and cited slowed production and weakened demand in China as a result of disruptions from the outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third consecutive day on Tuesday after a return from a holiday. Apple closed 1.8% lower, with the news sparking a selloff in stocks of its Asia suppliers the day before.

The impact of the outbreak on businesses in China and around the world has dragged down economic growth forecasts for the year. Moody's Investors Service yesterday lowered the growth forecast for China from 5.8% to 5.2% for 2020.

Singapore, one of the worst hit by the outbreak outside China, unveiled its budget on Tuesday. The Southeast Asian nation said it has set aside 5.6 billion Singapore dollars ($4.02 billion) in the coming year to help businesses and households tide through the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index closed 0.51% lower on Tuesday.