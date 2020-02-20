Stock market live updates: Dow futures off 43 points, Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade, L Brands slides

Traders and financial professionals on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 27, 2018.

Shares of Zillow Group gained more than 14% ahead of Thursday's open after the company reported revenue of $944 million for the fourth quarter. According to estimates from FactSet, analysts had been calling for $814.6 million in sales. In the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported $365.3 million in revenue. As the online real estate company moves into buying and selling homes, the company said it earned $603 million in its homes segment. —Stevens

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners will acquire 55% of Victoria's Secret for roughly $1.1 billion , while L Brands will retain the remaining 45%, the companies announced Thursday. L Brands founder, Les Wexner, will step down as CEO and chairman of L Brands, though he will stay on its board. —Stevens

Morgan Stanley has agreed to buy E-Trade in a $13 billion all-stock deal , the companies said on Thursday. The investment bank will pay $58.74 a share in stock for E-Trade, and the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. The takeover is set to bring together $3.1 trillion in client assets. Morgan Stanley shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading. E-Trade shares jumped about 23% to $55.16. —Li

Stock futures are falling on Thursday as Wall Street is set to take a breather following a record-setting session. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both indicate declines of 0.2% at the open. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 43 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs in the previous session, led by a rally in tech shares. However, lingering worries over the coronavirus tempered sentiment on Thursday. —Imbert

