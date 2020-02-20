Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Stock market live updates: Dow futures off 43 points, Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade, L Brands slides

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Yun Li@YunLi626
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Traders and financial professionals on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 27, 2018.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

8:22 am: Zillow Group jumps 14% as revenue beats estimates

Shares of Zillow Group gained more than 14% ahead of Thursday's open after the company reported revenue of $944 million for the fourth quarter. According to estimates from FactSet, analysts had been calling for $814.6 million in sales. In the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported $365.3 million in revenue. As the online real estate company moves into buying and selling homes, the company said it earned $603 million in its homes segment. —Stevens

8:19 am: L Brands slides 14% as Sycamore Partners says it will acquire majority stake in Victoria's Secret

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners will acquire 55% of Victoria's Secret for roughly $1.1 billion, while L Brands will retain the remaining 45%, the companies announced Thursday. L Brands founder, Les Wexner, will step down as CEO and chairman of L Brands, though he will stay on its board. —Stevens

8:15 am: Morgan Stanley to acquire E-Trade for $13 billion

Morgan Stanley has agreed to buy E-Trade in a $13 billion all-stock deal, the companies said on Thursday. The investment bank will pay $58.74 a share in stock for E-Trade, and the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. The takeover is set to bring together $3.1 trillion in client assets. Morgan Stanley shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading. E-Trade shares jumped about 23% to $55.16. —Li

8:11 am: Stock futures fall, S&P 500 and Nasdaq to slip from record highs

Stock futures are falling on Thursday as Wall Street is set to take a breather following a record-setting session. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both indicate declines of 0.2% at the open. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 43 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs in the previous session, led by a rally in tech shares. However, lingering worries over the coronavirus tempered sentiment on Thursday. —Imbert

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.