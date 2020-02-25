A look at Bob Iger's legacy at Disney as he steps down as CEO

Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse look on before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City.

Bob Iger is stepping down as CEO.

The media mogul, who has been at the helm of Disney since 2005 and extended his contract with the company twice during his tenure, said Tuesday that he is leaving his post ahead of his contract expiring in 2021.

Disney announced that Bob Chapek, the company's head of parks, experiences and products, would be his successor. Iger will assume the role of executive chairman through Dec. 31, 2021.

"With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger said in a statement Tuesday. "I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and delves deeper into Disney's multifaceted global businesses and operations, while I continue to focus on the Company's creative endeavors."

In the last 15 years, Iger has facilitated one of the most remarkable revitalizations of any iconic American brand. He built up the company through a series of four acquisitions that seeded its parks, consumer products and theaterical releases.

In the year that Iger was named CEO, Disney's net income was $2.5 billion. By last year, net profits jumped more than 300% to $10.4 billion. Similarly, Disney stock has skyrocketed. Shares of Disney are up more than 400% from $25 per share in 2005 to nearly $128 at the close on Tuesday.