Elizabeth Warren will drop out of the 2020 presidential race after disappointing Super Tuesday showing

Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, a person familiar with the campaign told NBC News — leaving former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders as the last major contenders battling for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump this fall.
Warren will announce her decision to her staff on a call at 11 a.m. ET, according to the person. It was not immediately clear if the progressive Massachusetts senator planned to endorse one of her rivals, a move which could be pivotal as Biden and Sanders jockey for a delegate lead.
Warren's exit — like that of billionaire Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday — came after the Massachusetts senator's poor showings in the crucial Super Tuesday contests, when 14 states held primaries, and the territory of American Samoa held a caucus.
It leaves what was once a historically diverse Democratic field essentially narrowed to two white men in their seventies.
The trajectory of the race has rapidly shifted in recent days, with Biden gaining momentum in the contests that voted on Super Tuesday. Biden won at least 10 states on Tuesday, a dramatic turnaround for a candidacy that very recently looked doomed.
Warren's dismal showing the same day included a third-place result in her own state of Massachusetts, which Biden won, and where she finished five percentage points behind the Vermont independent Sanders.
The former Harvard Law professor previously failed to notch any wins in the Democratic race's first four nominating contests in February, when Sanders appeared to consolidate support from the party's progressive wing.
Warren had sought to court that left flank — which flocked to Sanders during the 2016 primary race — with a series of ambitious and detailed policy proposals.
Those plans included a wealth tax on the very rich, and a call to break up Big Tech companies.
But Sanders largely retained his hold on left-leaning voters, besting Warren by significant margins in both Iowa and New Hampshire.
Warren came in third in national delegates in the Iowa caucuses, behind Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
She took fourth place in New Hampshire, behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
The Democratic race took a dramatic turn after Biden's sweeping victory last Saturday in South Carolina, which led to Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropping out and endorsing Biden.
Biden's performance on Super Tuesday then spurred the former New York mayor Bloomberg, who had spent more than $500 million on campaign ads, to exit the race and endorse the former vice president.
Warren's early losses put added pressure on the campaign as it sought to fund a unionized staff of more than 1,000 workers, one of the largest payrolls in the field.
A strong debate performance in Nevada, during which she shredded Bloomberg, brought a fundraising surge.
But the votes didn't follow the money.
Warren finished fourth in the Nevada caucuses, behind Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg.
She also had a weak showing in the South Carolina primary.
To support her massive ground operation, Warren rejected traditional fundraising methods, refusing to meet with wealthy donors behind closed doors and instead relying on online contributions from small-dollar donors.
Her campaign received more than one million such donations, behind only Sanders in the display of grassroots support.
Warren's leftward push also inspired pushback from the moderate wing of the party and from the nation's wealthiest individuals. She became a target of Wall Street executives like JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein.
Billionaire financier Leon Cooperman wrote an open letter to the senator, attacking her "soak-the-rich positions," while strategists on Wall Street dubbed her the "Wall of Worry."
But Warren didn't back down. Instead, her campaign ran ads — including ones on CNBC — blasting billionaires and doubling down on her plan.
Those efforts were not enough to draw support from Sanders' loyal base. Despite Warren's ideological similarities to the Vermont senator, her campaign generated some skepticism from some of the most liberal members of the party.
That skepticism grew after Warren released a plan in November to implement Medicare for All through multiple pieces of legislation, rather than a single bill, backing off her alignment with Sanders on the health-care overhaul.
In the two weeks after she released the plan, Warren saw more than a quarter of her support in national polling averages evaporate. Her support did not recover in subsequent weeks.
The rift between the two progressive senators grew following Warren's January claim that Sanders, during a private meeting with her in 2018, told her that a woman could not defeat Trump in 2020.
Sanders denied the claim publicly during the Democratic debate in Iowa, and his supporters pilloried Warren online.
Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau predicted in a February memo that the nomination process would drag on for months, and criticized each of the main rival campaigns. The memo said that Sanders "hasn't yet faced the scrutiny of his record that will surely come with any further rise."
