Coronavirus live updates: SXSW canceled, Grand Princess cruise ship has 21 cases

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. California National Guard | AP

This is CNBC's 24-hour live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Beijing time. This will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: At least 101,800, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Global deaths: At least 3,460, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

US cases: At least 260, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

US deaths: At least 14, according to the CDC and state health officials.

7:43 am: Grand Princess cruise ship has 21 cases

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus. Of the 3,500 people aboard the ship, two passengers and 19 crewmembers are infected, Pence said. The ship, which was on a two-week voyage to Hawaii, was ordered to return early to San Francisco, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, adding that passengers and crew have developed symptoms. A spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that three passengers who were previously on the ship have tested positive, including one who has died. —Feuer

6:52 am: Tilman Fertitta's restaurant empire losing about $1 million per day in sales

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta his restaurant empire Landry's is losing an average of about $1 million per day in sales due to the coronavirus. Fertitta, whose restaurant brands include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Morton's The Steakhouse, said urban areas and popular tourist locations were particularly affected, and the decline in sales is likely linked to business conferences being canceled across the country. Fertitta said the coronavirus presents business managers with a challenge but said revenue declines of about 8% to 12% are manageable. "You don't want to go 20% off. When you get to 20% off in a same-store sales, no matter what business you're in, that's when you start getting into trouble," Fertitta said. —Stankiewicz

6:10 am: New York state coronavirus cases quadruple to 44, thousands under 'precautionary quarantine'

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo briefing on updates on spread of covid-19 in New York State at NYPA White Plains Office. Lev Radin | Pacific Press | Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state has quadrupled over the last 48 hours to 44, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. "The number will continue to go up because it's mathematics," Cuomo said at a news briefing. "The more you test, the more you will find." Cuomo used Twitter to revise the state's case count from 33 released earlier Friday to 44. The state reported 11 cases Wednesday evening, 22 on Thursday, 33 Friday afternoon and 44 Friday evening — a fourfold increase over the previous 48 hours. There are roughly 2,700 people in New York City under 'precautionary quarantine' with more than 1,000 others also in voluntary isolation across the state, Cuomo said. —Feuer

6 am: SXSW canceled due to coronavirus after Austin declares 'local disaster'