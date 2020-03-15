Coronavirus live updates: South Korea reports less than 100 new cases for the first time in days

South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear, spray antiseptic solution against the coronavirus in Guryong slum on March 3, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: More than 142,649, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 5,393, according to latest data from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

10:30 am: Credit card issuers are helping consumers affected by the virus

A number of top credit card issuers — including Chase, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Citi and U.S. Bank — have posted information on their websites to address customer concerns and promote readiness amid the widespread disruptions caused by the outbreak. It comes as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation encouraged financial institutions to prepare for more American consumers experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are a few tips on what support your card issuer may be able to offer during these turbulent times: Mobile banking is more important now, as card issuers encourage customers to take advantage of digital resources

Promotional financing can be helpful — as long as you have a plan

Ask your card issuer about temporary relief —Megan DeMatteo

10:06 am: China says 10 more deaths and 20 new cases were reported

China's National Health Commission said there were 20 new confirmed cases on March 14, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 80,844. There were 10 additional deaths and all of them came from Hubei, the central province where the disease was first reported. The mainland has now reported 3,199 deaths in total. —Joanna Tan

9:52 am: South Korea reports 76 new cases and 3 more deaths

South Korea reported that at the end of Saturday, there were 76 new cases, bringing the total number of known infections in the country to 8,162. The latest number of new cases fell below 100 for the first time in at least 5 days. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3 more people died, taking the death toll nationwide to 75. —Joanna Tan All times below are in Eastern time.

7:48 pm: Trump tests negative for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the White House physician.



Trump opted to take the test after the press secretary for Brazil's president tested positive for the virus. Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary at Mar-a-Lago. Bolsonaro said Friday that he tested negative for the virus. According to the note from the White House physician, "last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed." "This evening," the White House physician said, "I received confirmation that the test is negative." —Lauren Hirsch

4:39 pm: Spain imposes nationwide lockdown

Spain's government is placing tight restrictions on movements and closing restaurants and other establishments in the nation of 46 million people as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections. According to the government decree, people will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to medical centers and banks, or take trips related to the care for the young and the elderly. Those limitations are effective immediately. Effective immediately, Spain is also closing all restaurants, bars, hotels, schools and universities nationwide, and other non-essential retail outlets, a move some of the hardest-hit communities have already carried out. —Associated Press

3:19 pm: France closes restaurants, cafes, movie theaters, other nonessential shops

France will close all nonessential stores in order to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Europe, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced in a press conference.



The order applies to restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and nightclubs, Philippe said. Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open to the public.



There are at least 3,667 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. —Spencer Kimball

12:56 pm: US extends travel restrictions to UK and Ireland