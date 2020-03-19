What to watch today: Dow to drop again after Wednesday's rough and tumble session

The New York Stock Exchange, starting Monday, will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to electronic trading after two people tested positive for the coronavirus at screenings set up this week. The entire stock market has closed at times over the years, most recently during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. (CNBC) * Amazon temporarily closes warehouse in Queens after worker tests positive (CNBC)

Jobless claims rose to 281,000 last week, reflecting only the first indications of the impact the coronavirus will have on the U.S. employment picture. Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson believes that number next Thursday could spike to 2 million as the full force of the halt in the economy slams the labor market. (CNBC)

Darden Restaurants (DRI), parent of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains, beat estimates by a penny with quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, with revenue also above estimates. Darden did withdraw its forward guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak, said it plans to review its dividend policy.

Lennar (LEN) reported quarterly profit of $1.27 per share, well above the consensus estimate of 84 cents per share, with revenue above estimates as well. Going forward, Lennar said it is managing every element of its balance sheet, cash management, and cash flow to maintain its strength as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Accenture (ACN) earned $1.91 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72, with revenue above estimates. Unlike many companies, Accenture did issue a full-year forecast that it said reflects current assumptions about the coronavirus impact, but added that the ultimate result depends on many factors that it may not be able to predict.

Marriott (MAR) has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and is eliminating its dividend due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will make a final dividend payment on March 31. The hotel chain said occupancy has falling below 25 percent in both North America and Europe.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share, 8 cents above estimates, with the housewares retailer also seeing revenue beat forecasts as same-store sales jumped 7.6 percent. As many other companies have done, Williams-Sonoma did not give any forward guidance due to coronavirus-related uncertainty.

Five Below (FIVE) came in 3 cents ahead of estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.97, with the discount retailer's revenue matching Wall Street forecasts. Five Below also declined to give forward guidance.

Guess (GES) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, 10 cents above estimates, with the apparel maker's revenue falling below forecasts. Guess also said it was a "strong position" to handle the impact of the coronavirus on its business.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) has withdrawn its prior 2020 financial outlook. The travel review site had said last month it was seeing a limited impact from the virus outbreak, but is now seeing a more significant impact.