Trump pushes a 'return to work' as Kudlow predicts coronavirus stimulus will fuel economic rebound

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks during a television interview at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

President Donald Trump and his top economic aide Larry Kudlow suggested Tuesday that a massive coronavirus stimulus bill could provide the foundation for an economic revival in the United States.

"Our people want to return to work," Trump tweeted. "They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together."

He added that "THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM" – a stance he has repeatedly voiced in recent days. "Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!"

Meanwhile, Kudlow told reporters at the White House that the economic stimulus bill could set the country up

for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second half of 2020.

Trump has shown a sudden impatience with the extreme efforts in an increasing number of states to slow the spread of the deadly virus by shutting down restaurants and ordering people to stay in their homes.

Those prescriptions have already had devastating impacts on the economy, driving stocks drastically lower and prompting a rapid surge of unemployment.

Congress is racing to buff the final sticking points out of the bill, which is expected to cost at least $1 trillion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNBC on Tuesday morning that there is "real optimism" a deal could be reached within a few hours.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.