Stock market live updates: Dow futures down 170, jobs report ahead

People walk on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange, August 7, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

8:01 am: Coronavirus update: More than 1 million cases confirmed globally

The fast-spreading coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 53,000 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. The top five countries for infections are the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany and China. U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock reportedly said on Friday that the deadliest peak of Britain's coronavirus outbreak could be on Easter Sunday. The amount of people that have died from the coronavirus in Spain has seen its first daily fall since March 26, however. Domestically, the White House is monitoring coronavirus hot spots New York and New Jersey. Some 35% of all coronavirus tests administered in New York and New Jersey have been positive, indicating a serious outbreak in both states, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday. —Fitzgerald

7:56 am: Tesla shares surge on delivery numbers

Shares of Tesla soared more than 16% in premarket trading on Friday on better-than-expected delivery numbers. The electric carmaker delivered approximately 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter of 2020, beating expectations of about 79,900, according to FactSet. In a conference call, CEO Elon Musk and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla should "comfortably exceed" sales of 500,000 electric vehicles in 2020. –Li

7:44 am: Stock futures fall after Thursday's rally, Wall Street awaits jobs report