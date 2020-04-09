Coronavirus live updates: China reports 63 new cases and 2 deaths, Trump escalates tension with WHO over pandemic

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:10 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported 63 new cases and two deaths as of April 8. Of the new cases, the NHC attributed 61 to travelers from overseas.
That brings the country's total to 81,865 confirmed cases and 3,335 deaths, according to the NHC.
Separately, the NHC said there were 56 new asymptomatic cases, where people tested positive for the virus but did not show any symptoms.
China started including asymptomatic cases in its daily reports on April 1. — Huileng Tan
All times below are in Eastern time.
U.S. President Donald Trump escalated tension with the World Health Organization, once again criticizing the agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and threatening to withhold funding.
"So we're going to do a study, an investigation, and we're going to make a determination as to what we're doing. In the meantime, we're holding back," Trump said at a White House press conference. It was not immediately clear from the president's comment if he was "holding back" on the funding or probe of the WHO.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration is reevaluating the WHO's funding, adding that the United Nation's health organization hasn't "achieved what it intended to do," particularly in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Organizations have to work. They have to deliver the outcomes for which they were intended," Pompeo said. "We need to make sure that, not only the World Health Organization but every international organization that we take taxpayer money and give it to them for the benefit of America, we need to make sure it's delivering on those taxpayer dollars." —Noah Higgins-Dunn, Kevin Breuninger
Millions of parents across the country are suddenly being forced to juggle full-time work, parenting and homeschooling, all while keeping their kids inside, away from their friends and hopefully sane. Extensive screen time is inevitable in many households, but Roblox has emerged as an alternative to the undesirable experience of letting kids watch endless YouTube videos and cartoons.
Roblox Chief Business Officer Craig Donato said usage surged 40% in March from February, and the app trails only YouTube in terms of the biggest money makers on iOS, according to AppAnnie. It's the opposite story from what's facing most of corporate America, including once high-flying start-ups like Airbnb, Toast, ClassPass and Bird, which are slashing costs and, in many cases, cutting jobs.
Donato said Roblox now expects $1 billion in billings this year, largely from in-app purchases. The company, based in San Mateo, California, sends 25% of that money to developers, who use software called Roblox Studio to make games for the app. Roblox doesn't disclose revenue, but data site SensorTower estimated in November that sales in 2019, up to that point, had climbed 30% from all of 2018 to $435 million. —Ari Levy
There are now about 20,000 shops on Etsy selling face masks, CEO Josh Silverman told CNBC.
"Our sellers are able to produce hundreds of thousands of masks per day," Silverman said on "Closing Bell."
Etsy began to see "overwhelming demand" for masks from shoppers last week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending Americans wear a cloth face covering to protect against the coronavirus, Silverman said.
Etsy, an e-commerce marketplace, responded by asking existing sellers to consider making face masks, offering guidelines for sellers who wanted to do so. There about 2.7 million Etsy sellers "who are crafts people," Silverman said. —Kevin Stankiewicz
