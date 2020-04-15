What to watch today: Dow set to drop after Tuesday's sharp rebound

BY THE NUMBERS

STOCKS TO WATCH

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) beat estimates by 9 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.72 per share, with revenue also above estimates on strength across all its businesses. The company also maintained its prior full year outlook, although it said it would continue to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Procter & Gamble (PG) raised its quarterly dividend by 6% and moved up its quarterly earnings reporting date to this coming Friday. The consumer products giant has seen a surge in demand for household staples amid the coronavirus outbreak. J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) fell a penny short of estimates with quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share, although the trucking company's revenue topped forecasts. The company said virus-related disruptions began to appear in March and escalated through the end of the quarter. Teladoc Health (TDOC) expects to see first quarter revenue above prior forecasts, as the virus outbreak creates unprecedented demand for its services. J.C. Penney (JCP) is exploring a bankruptcy filing, according to a Reuters report, as the virus outbreak closes the retailer's stores and disrupts its turnaround plans. Target (TGT) – Target was upgraded to outperform from perform at BMO Capital, which feels the retailer will emerge from the pandemic in an even stronger position relative to its peers. General Mills (GIS) and Campbell Soup (CPB) were both upgraded to overweight from neutral at Piper Sandler. The firm points to surveys that suggest that consumers will continue to eat more food at home even after restaurants reopen.

