Vet telehealth surges as first US pets test positive for coronavirus

Telehealth platform Medici saw overall veterinarian registration for telemedicine spike by 48% in March, and pet telehealth consultations rose by 170% month over month, after the FDA relaxed guidance on virtual visits for animals in late March.



As human telehealth visits are forecast to surge past 1 billion this year, the veterinary industry is following suit, at least for now, in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

On March 24 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it would temporarily suspend a requirement for veterinarians to examine animals in person before beginning telemedicine in order to "limit human-to-human interaction and potential spread of COVID-19."

The decision came at a good time: On Wednesday the first cases of positive coronavirus tests in U.S. domestic pets, in two New York area cats, were confirmed, along with four more tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo. On April 6 the first tiger to test positive for the virus, at that same zoo, tested positive.

"During this time, we need to provide veterinarians with the latitude to expand the use of telemedicine in the care of animals, not only pets but also the animals that produce our food," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The measure, along with an April 30 extension of federal social distancing guidelines, has resulted in a widespread migration to virtual animal care.

"We've seen a significant uptick in telemedicine," said Dr. Aaron Smiley, president of the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association. "Veterinarians in Indiana and a lot of other states are essential businesses. We keep going to work, but our patients can largely stay home."

Smiley offers his services through telehealth platform Medici, which saw overall veterinarian registration for telemedicine spike by 48% in March, according to a company statement to CNBC. Its pet telehealth consultations also rose by 170% month over month.

VCA Animal Hospitals, owned by Mars Petcare, recently launched video consultations in addition to implementing cleaning and social distancing protocols at its facilities. A company spokesman told CNBC that use of its mobile app's live chat service with a team of on-call veterinarians has more than doubled during the pandemic. "So far, clients love it and the feedback from our veterinarians has been very positive," the spokesman said.

Mobile telehealth apps serve as a platform for vets to decide whether in-person treatment is essential for a pet. Practitioners can conduct video calls, examine photos and videos uploaded by pet owners and even facilitate electronic prescriptions and payments.

If a provider determines that a pet requires emergency medical services, the owner can bring it to an animal care facility — many of which are implementing new social distancing efforts.

"We have asked that patients are handed off to our staff from the hospital parking lot or at the front door whenever possible," the VCA spokesman said. "Retrieval of pets from the outside of the building presents an additional area of risk to control so that pets do not get loose and are properly identified."

For patients, a service fee is generally added to the primary costs set by the veterinary practice. A portion of the fee goes to the doctors, while the rest compensates the telehealth company providing the technology, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association's website.

The AMVA also provides examples of how vets can price their services for patients and recommends that vets inquire about telehealth expenses directly with service providers.