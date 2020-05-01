Trump's tendency to deny his past statements has become more glaring during coronavirus

President Donald Trump answers questions at the daily coronavirus task force briefing flanked by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House in Washington, April 17, 2020. Leah Millis | Reuters

It's a well-documented move: President Donald Trump says one thing, and then later on — sometimes after a few hours, sometimes after years — he denies he ever said it or suggests that his original quote is not what it appears to be. But as he has seized more and more of the spotlight during the country's response to the coronavirus, Trump's malleable approach to his own record could carry more serious consequences. Two recent examples came within the past week. At a White House press briefing on the virus April 23, Trump speculated about whether ingesting disinfectants could work as a treatment for Covid-19. "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute," Trump said. "Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." The president's comments sparked fierce pushback from health experts and prompted the maker of household cleaner Lysol to issue a statement warning people not to consume or inject disinfectants. The following day, Trump tried to walk back his remarks, saying he was just being sarcastic. "I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," Trump said Friday. He added that it was a "very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside." When he made the original remarks, however, there was no indication he was being sarcastic. The White House said in a statement earlier that day that he had "repeatedly said" Americans should consult their doctors about coronavirus treatment. That statement accused journalists of taking the president's comments out of context.

On Tuesday, Trump made a bold new claim about the government's ongoing efforts to ramp up coronavirus testing — a key component of White House economic reopening guidelines. Asked by a reporter whether the U.S. can reach a benchmark of 5 million tests per day, as some health experts recommend — leaps and bounds above the current testing rate — Trump responded, "We'll increase it, and it'll increase it by much more than that in the very near future."

"When tens of millions of families are having difficulty and experiencing personal pain, you can't tell them the sky is blue when it's green." William Galston Senior fellow in governance at the Brookings Institution

When the reporter followed up to clarify that Trump was confident the U.S. can soon surpass 5 million tests daily, Trump again said that he was: "We're going to be there very soon. If you look at the numbers, it could be that we're getting very close." The U.S. is nowhere close to testing that many people each day. Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary of health who is in charge of the government's testing response, said as much in a Time interview published Tuesday evening. "There is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day, or even 5 million tests a day," Giroir said in the interview, which was actually conducted before Trump's remarks that day. On Wednesday, Trump denied saying there will be 5 million tests a day — but then added that he believes the U.S. will reach that figure. "Somebody came out with a study of 5 million people. Do I think we will? I think we will, but I never said it," Trump claimed during an event at the White House on Wednesday. "Somebody started throwing around 5 million. I didn't say 5 million," the president said, adding, "We will be there. But I didn't say it. I didn't say it." While Trump himself did not use the words "5 million" on Tuesday, he did, in fact, say that the U.S. would surpass that number of tests "in the very near future." White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not comment at the time on whether the U.S. would soon be able to run 5 million tests a day, but noted in a statement that "the United States has done double the number of tests of any country in the world."