Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 3.5 million, Trump predicts a vaccine by end of 2020

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 3.5 million

Global deaths: More than 247,300

Most cases reported: United States (over 1.15 million), Spain (over 217,400), Italy (over 210,700), United Kingdom (over 187,800), France (over 168,800) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:54 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:24 am: Trump says he believes there will be a vaccine by end of 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was confident that a vaccine would be available by the end of 2020. That appeared to contradict projections made by public health officials, who have said a coronavirus vaccine could take between a year to 18 months. "We are very confident that we are going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump said during a Fox News town hall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. "We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year, and we are pushing very hard." He said he thought many companies were close to developing a vaccine. — Tucker Higgins

7:35 am: India has more than 40,000 cases as it extends lockdown

India has 40,263 confirmed cases of infection as of Sunday evening, according to data on the health ministry's website. About 10,886 people have recovered and 1,306 people have died, the data revealed.

Non-local workers wear protective face masks as a preventive measure while in queue receiving aid from a local non-government organization during the lockdown. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Mondi announced 21 day lockdown on 22 March across the country restricting the movement of people from stepping out of their home to curb the spread of the corona virus. Idrees Abbas | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

Infection cases have gone up despite the country being under lockdown since late March. That lockdown has now been extended by two weeks for a second time. New guidelines issued would allow some restrictions to be eased in districts that have a low risk of spreading the virus. Activities such as re-opening schools and shopping malls are still not allowed. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:26 am: Singapore now has more than 18,000 cases but community spread remains low

Singapore reported 657 new cases of infection as of noon on May 3, with most of them linked to identified clusters in foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said. The city-state has confirmed more than 18,000 cases so far and 18 people have died from Covid-19. Most patients have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still testing positive, the ministry said. They are being kept in isolation at community facilities while a little over 1,600 people are still in hospitals. The majority of those who have been infected in recent weeks are foreign workers who are typically men from other Asian countries working in the construction and other labor-intensive sectors. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:12 am: Global cases top 3.5 million, death toll above 247,000

More than 3.5 million people have now been infected worldwide by the coronavirus and over 247,000 people have died from the respiratory disease Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported the most number of cases, with over 1.1 million infections and more than 67,000 deaths, Hopkins data showed. The death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed American fatalities from the Vietnam War.

A patient is tested for coronavirus at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site on April 30, 2020 in Wantagh, New York. Al Bello | Getty Images

Spain, Italy, the U.K., France and Germany remain some of the worst-affected countries after the United States. The virus outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year before it spread rapidly to the rest of the world in just four months. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

6 pm: Dow futures fall more than 200 points as traders weigh the reopening of the economy

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down by 245 points, or 1%, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded about 1% lower as traders weighed the reopening of the economy along with brewing tensions between China and the U.S. Although states across the U.S. are slowly easing stay-at-home restrictions and reopening nonessential businesses to help the economy rebound, data from the World Health Organization showed the U.S. had its deadliest 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. "The next 2-4 weeks are critical for both the economic crisis and the health crisis," said Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics. "The biggest risk to the stock market is a premature reopening of the U.S. economy. If rising COVID-19 curves reemerge and economies are shut down again the damage to the stock market's psyche will be dramatic." — Fred Imbert

5:30 pm: US intelligence report accuses China of covering up outbreak severity to hoard medical supplies

The Associated Press has obtained a four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report dated May 1 which states Chinese leaders "intentionally concealed the severity" of the pandemic from the world in early January to stock up on medical supplies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium at the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2020. Yan Yan | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images