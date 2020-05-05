Would you let Google, Apple contact-trace your family? Here's what Reddit's Alexis Ohanian says

Your smartphone data could be used for apps that tech giants, including Alphabet's Google and Apple, are backing with supportive interfaces to track the spread of coronavirus, but should you or your family members agree to use the contact-tracing technology?

Tech experts think it could be dangerous.

"Would I recommend that my dad do it? I don't know," said Alexis Ohanian, technology entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder, on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday.

Tech companies and governments around the world are working together to build mobile apps that would harness location and movement data from smartphones to determine the efficacy of social distancing and pinpoint the origin of new positive cases.

Apple and Google are backing a way to trace and notify people who may have been infected with Covid-19 using Bluetooth signals from people's phones anonymously. Apple and Google's system — they are not building contact-tracing apps but rather application programming interfaces (APIs) into iOS and Android that enable apps from public health groups — is one of several competing systems that say they can trace anyone in contact with infected people without compromising privacy.

The Bluetooth data will be encrypted, and the phones' identifiers will change every 15 minutes or so.

Apple and Google on Monday released screenshots and sample code demonstrating what contact-tracing software might look like on an iOS and Android. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released new guidance for contact-tracing apps, which will help companies build onto their joint project.

The system first took shape at Apple under a project code-named Bubble.

Ohanian said the technology could be useful, but unfortunately comes as public trust in large tech companies is "at an all-time low" after sinking over the last decade.

"I think we would need to see a really transparent and hopefully accountable ... company to give us the confidence to say like, 'All right, yeah, we'd be willing to do this,'" said Ohanian, who is a member of the CNBC Technology Executive Council Advisory Board. "It's quite unfortunate, because technology could really be helping us here in very meaningful ways, but the thing that has been eroded is that trust."