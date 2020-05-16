Many Americans are unaware of the coronavirus-related financial assistance that's available to them

Many unemployed people may not be aware of the coronavirus-related financial assistance that is available to them.

A whopping 80% of unemployed Americans say they haven't reached out for relief measures, according to Credit Karma.

They think they don't qualify. They're overwhelmed by all the information. They don't even know where to start.

These are the top reasons for not accessing assistance, according to the financial advice website, which surveyed 1,037 U.S. adults in April about their understanding of government relief measures related to Covid-19.

The stimulus checks are the top story, but you may be able to access other types of relief. Here's what else you may qualify for.

More from Invest in You:

Three ways to make an uncertain income more certain

Parents find it near impossible to make childcare plans in the pandemic

This simple financial plan makes it easier to get through tough times