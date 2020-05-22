What to watch today: Dow to fall, tensions between China and Hong Kong rise

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures pointed to opening declines, as stocks around the world are lower following new tension between China and Hong Kong. Despite losses on Thursday, the three major U.S. stock indexes head into the week's final session having gained around 3%. The projected losses today would erase most or all of the Dow and S&P 500's gains for the month of May. (CNBC)



* Hong Kong plunges more than 5% as Beijing plans to impose new security laws (CNBC) There are no economic reports on today's calendar.

Lululemon (LULU) said it has reopened more than 150 of its retail locations, with the athletic apparel maker planning to reopen about 200 more stores over the next two weeks. It has instituted a new set of reopening guidelines, including enhanced cleaning, modified hours, and limits to the number of customers in a store at any one time. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of 94 cents. The cybersecurity company's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts, and it will benefit from a continued increase in remote working. Nvidia (NVDA) beat estimates by 11 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, while the graphics chipmaker's revenue also beat forecasts. Nvidia also gave an upbeat forecast, on surging demand for its chips that are used in data centers. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) fell 7 cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share. The enterprise cloud computing company's revenue also fell short, with HPE's business impacted significantly by the coronavirus outbreak. The company also unveiled a cost-cutting plan designed to save at least $1 billion by 2022. Proxy adviser ISS recommended that Alphabet (GOOGL) shareholders vote against executive pay proposals at the Google parent's annual meeting in June. ISS criticized the proposals as "outsized awards that are not sufficiently performance-based". Splunk (SPLK) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 56 cents per share, 1 cent smaller than Wall Street had expected. Revenue did fall short of forecasts, but the maker of data analytics software said it expected stronger demand for its cloud services as more people shift to working from home. IBM (IBM) will cut an unspecified number of jobs, the first workforce reduction under new CEO Arvind Krishna, who took over from Ginni Rometty earlier this year. A person familiar with IBM's plans told the Wall Street Journal that several thousand workers are likely to be affected. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) doubled Wall Street expectations with adjusted quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share, with the cosmetics retailer's revenue also above estimates. The company did say the pandemic has impacted its sales, and it expects continued negative impact until consumers return to normal shopping patterns. Ross Stores (ROST) reported a quarterly loss of 87 cents per share, surprising analysts who had expected a profit of 3 cents per share. The discount retailer also saw revenue fall short of estimates, as the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close stores, but Ross did say it began reopening stores last week. Deckers (DECK) earned 57 cents per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, well above the 9 cent consensus estimate. The maker of UGG boots and Teva sandals also saw revenue come in above forecasts, although it said it is facing challenges due to virus-related store shutdowns. Deckers is not providing guidance for the current fiscal year due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic's impact.

