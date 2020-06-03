Ex-UAW president pleads guilty to racketeering and embezzlement as part of ongoing probe into union corruption

Gary Jones, the newly-elected President of the United Auto Workers (UAW), addresses the 37th UAW Constitutional Convention June14, 2018 at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.

Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones pled guilty Wednesday to racketeering and embezzlement, marking a major milestone in a yearslong case into corruption of one of America's most prominent unions.

Jones, 63, is the highest-ranking member of the UAW to be convicted as part of the ongoing probe into the misuse of millions of dollars, embezzlement and bribery by union officials. He is the 14th person to plead guilty as part of the case, including 11 officials affiliated with the union and three executives with Fiat Chrysler.

The conviction is part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Jones also has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of the government's ongoing investigation, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gardey said Wednesday during Jones' plea hearing.

Jones' guilty plea and cooperation comes months after federal prosecutors confirmed a civil racketeering case against the union, including potential government oversight, remains an option.

Jones was charged in March for his involvement in embezzling more than $1 million of union funds for golf trips, expensive cigars, liquor and other merchandise and luxuries.

During the hearing, Jones said, he prays the members of the UAW "will forgive" him for his crimes, which he said occurred when he was a regional director of the union from 2012 to 2017.