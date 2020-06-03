Ex-UAW president pleads guilty to racketeering and embezzlement as part of ongoing probe into union corruption

Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones pled guilty Wednesday to racketeering and embezzlement, marking a major milestone in a yearslong case into corruption of one of America's most prominent unions.
Jones, 63, is the highest-ranking member of the UAW to be convicted as part of the ongoing probe into the misuse of millions of dollars, embezzlement and bribery by union officials. He is the 14th person to plead guilty as part of the case, including 11 officials affiliated with the union and three executives with Fiat Chrysler.
The conviction is part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Jones also has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of the government's ongoing investigation, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gardey said Wednesday during Jones' plea hearing.
Jones' guilty plea and cooperation comes months after federal prosecutors confirmed a civil racketeering case against the union, including potential government oversight, remains an option.
Jones was charged in March for his involvement in embezzling more than $1 million of union funds for golf trips, expensive cigars, liquor and other merchandise and luxuries.
During the hearing, Jones said, he prays the members of the UAW "will forgive" him for his crimes, which he said occurred when he was a regional director of the union from 2012 to 2017.
Jones faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Imprisonment guidelines under the plea deal are between 46 months and 57 months. Those guidelines may be lowered based on Jones' degree of cooperation, Gardey said.
UAW President Rory Gamble, in a statement, said his predecessor's actions were "selfish, immoral, and against everything we stand for as a union."
Court documents and Jones' cooperation suggest more union officials could be charged as federal prosecutors identified four other unnamed co-conspirators in the scheme. Jones' predecessor, Dennis Williams, has been implicated as part of the investigation but not charged with a crime.
Homes of Jones, Williams and other union officials were raided last August as part of the investigation, which was made public in July 2017.
Other high-ranking officials to be convicted as part of the investigation include UAW Vice Presidents Norwood Jewell and Joe Ashton, a former General Motors board member, and Alphons Iacobelli, an ex-vice president of Fiat Chrysler.
Jones resigned from leading the 400,000-member union effective Nov. 20 — the same day the UAW International Executive Board started the process of removing him from office.
Jones began a leave of absence from the union starting Nov. 3, days after he was implicated as being part of the ongoing probe.
When the federal investigation was made public in July 2017, it focused on a jointly operated training center between the UAW and Fiat Chrysler. But it quickly expanded to probes into similar operations with GM and Ford Motor, which both previously confirmed they were cooperating with the investigation.
The probe has widened to top union leaders unaffiliated with the training centers being involved in embezzlement of union funds, money laundering and other illegal activities.
In an unusual move, federal prosecutors last month informed GM that it is not currently a target in a investigation.