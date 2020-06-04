5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to pause after strong three-session rally

Dow futures were pointing to a 100-point decline at Thursday's open following a 3.5% three-session rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 527 points, or just over 2%, on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data on private sector job trends and the U.S. services industry that bolstered optimism over the recovery from coronavirus-led shutdowns.

On Thursday morning, data on first-time jobless claims for last week are seen rising by 1.8 million, which would bring the total number of Americans who filed since mid-March to nearly 43 million. However, the pace of new claims has been slowing in recent weeks. The government reports its May employment report Friday, with nonfarm payrolls expected to decline by 8.3 million and the nation's unemployment rate expected to soar to 19.5%.

2. Las Vegas reopens after coronavirus casino closures

The area in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, where tourists often line up to take photos, is shown empty as most businesses in the area are closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Casinos in Las Vegas and all around Nevada reopen Thursday, under a number of coronavirus requirements, including 50% capacity in gaming areas. Hotels do not have to limit room capacity. Civil unrest in Vegas and around the country prompted tourism officials to pull a planned ad campaign to promote the reopening. In Washington, a bill passed by the Senate and the House to give small businesses more flexibility in how they spend federal coronavirus loans through the Paycheck Protection Program heads to President Donald Trump for his signature. The PPP was created in March to support small businesses during the pandemic and to encourage them to retain employees.

3. Study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn't prevent Covid-19

The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, May 27, 2020. George Frey | Reuters

Hydroxychloroquine, the drug backed by Trump to combat Covid-19, is no better than a placebo in preventing infection from the coronavirus, according to results published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The president finished a regimen of the anti-malaria drug "without side effects," a White House doctor said Wednesday. The World Health Organization said Wednesday it's resuming its hydroxychloroquine trial after temporarily halting research over safety concerns. A number of other clinical trials are also studying the possible efficacy of the drug on Covid-19.

4. Ex-Defense secretary slams Trump over protest response

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis ripped into Trump, in a scathing statement Wednesday night, as protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police continued to sweep the nation. Mattis said the president "tries to divide us."

Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. James Mattis Former Defense Secretary

Mark Esper, the current Defense secretary, reversed a decision late Wednesday to withdraw active-duty army units from the Washington area. Esper told reporters that while he ordered the deployment of 1,600 troops to the region, he does not support using active-duty military to respond to civil unrest.

5. Protests calmer after new charges in Floyd killing

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue near the Trump International Hotel during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images