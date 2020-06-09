New York City police officer charged with assaulting George Floyd protestor in attack that was caught on video

A New York City police officer was charged with third-degree assault and other crimes Tuesday for viciously shoving to the street a 20-year-old woman who had been participating in a protest against police brutality

The cop, Vincent D'Andraia, 28, of the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, already had been suspended by the New York Police Department for the May 29 incident, which was captured on a video widely shared on Twitter and other social media platforms. The protest was one of many sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

That video shows D'Andraia hurling the protestor, Dounya Zayer, toward a curb on a street. He then walked off, with a police supervisor directly behind him.

According to prosecutors, Zayer had been in the street when D'Andraia told her to move. When Zayer asked why, the officer allegedly smacked her phone out of her hand, and then shoved her down.

"I am deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault. We will now seek to hold this defendant accountable," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who charged D'Andraia with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and third-degree menacing, in addition to the assault count.

D'Andraia is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

The incident was one of a number in New York and other U.S. cities that has led to complaints of police overreaction to demonstrations related to Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

It is rare for an NYPD officer to be criminally charged in connection with their work, particularly in cases where they are accused of violence against a civilian.

"I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest," Gonzalez said.

"As District Attorney I cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right. This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law," the top prosecutor added.

Zayer has said that she was treated for a seizure and a concussion at a hospital after D'Andraia shoved her.

"He did this in front of his lieutenant and multiple other officers who watched me hit the ground. One even looked back to make sure I was still on the ground, and they continued walking," Zayer said last week.

"Not one officer tried to help me, and not one officer tried to stop the officer who assaulted me."

The Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents NYPD officers, on Monday condemned the expected prosecution of D'Andraia, and accused Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD leaders of "once again ... sacrificing cops to save their own skin."

"They created the failed strategy for managing these demonstrations. They sent police officers out to do the job with no support and no clear plan," said PBA President Patrick Lynch.

"They should be the ones facing this mob-rule justice. We will say it again: New York City police officers have been abandoned by our leadership. We are utterly alone in our efforts to protect our city," Lynch said.

The four Minneapolis cops involved in Floyd's arrest have all been fired. The officer who knelt on his neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and manslaughter, while the other three cops have been charged with aiding and abetting those crimes.

The four officers had been arresting Floyd on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill in a purchase.

Chauvin is being held in lieu of bail of up to $1.25 million. The other three are being held in lieu of bail of up to $1 million.

Floyd's funeral is scheduled to take place in Houston on Tuesday.