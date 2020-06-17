Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 150, 4th day of gains, Powell day 2 ahead

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building is seen with the Fearless Girl Statue during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will trek back to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to address the House Financial Services Committee starting at noon. Powell, who testified to the Senate on Tuesday as part of his semiannual report to Congress, will likely field more questions from the Democrat-controlled chamber about how lawmakers should craft future fiscal stimulus packages amid the coronavirus outbreak. Though the Fed chief steered clear of explicitly recommending specific policy actions to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, he did warn of "significant uncertainty" about the recovery and the need for lawmakers to continue to support workers. — Franck

Cruise stocks fell in premarket trading after Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it was suspending almost all voyages through the end of September, extending its cancellations by two months. Shares of Norwegian dropped more than 8%, while Carnival and Royal Caribbean both slipped about 4%. —Pound

Mortgage applications to purchase a home jumped 4% last week, marking the ninth consecutive week of gains and the highest volume in more than 11 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. The demand was also 21% higher than one year ago. Buyers are rushing back into the housing market as mortgage rates hit another record low. –Li, Olick

Stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as Wall Street tried to extend the recent rally. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 160 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both rose about 0.5%. Stocks were coming off three straight days of gains after last week's sharp pullback. A record rebound in U.S. retail sales helped boost risk sentiment on Tuesday. Investors will monitor Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony on Wednesday, which continues at 12 p.m. ET before the House Financial Services Committee.

— CNBC's Diana Olick contributed reporting.

