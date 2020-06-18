5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Futures sink after Dow breaks three-session win streak

Dow futures were pointing to a 200 point decline at Thursday's open, trimming steeper overnight losses, after a top Chinese disease expert said the latest outbreak of coronavirus cases in Beijing is under control. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke a three-session winning streak as stocks that would benefit most from a U.S. economic reopening struggled throughout the day.

Before Wall Street opens Thursday, the Labor Department is out at 8:30 a.m. ET with its weekly look at initial jobless claims. Economists expect that 1.3 million Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week. While that number would still be historically off the charts, it would be a continuation of the slowing pace of claims seen in recent weeks.

2. Chinese expert says new Beijing outbreak under control

A Chinese vendor wears a protective mask as he waits for customers outside his shop in a tourist and commercial area on May 16, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

The chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that Covid-19 cases may still be discovered in the coming days in Beijing through testing, but they won't be newly transmitted ones. The bulk of the more than 100 new cases in the recent Beijing cluster trace back to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale produce market, just outside China's capital city. Before last week, Chinese health officials said Beijing had gone 50 days without any domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases. Hong Kong Disneyland reopened Thursday for the first time since late January. The park reopened to a limited number of local visitors and with enhanced health measures. The theme park, which reported losses for at least the past three years, is jointly owned by Disney and the Hong Kong government. In the U.S., Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are set to reopen next month.

3. Six states report record increases in Covid-19 cases

Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas reported record spikes in coronavirus infections again this week as most states across America moved forward with reopening plans. In Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump plans to hold an indoor campaign rally on Saturday, the governor asked the campaign to move the rally to a bigger outdoor venue.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards national

4. Bolton writes that Trump asked China for reelection help

National security advisor, John Bolton, right, attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and President of Chile, Sebastian Piñera in the Oval Office of the White House on September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Oliver Contreras | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to agree to trade policies that would help with his reelection effort, according to NBC News reporting on a new book by former national security advisor John Bolton. NBC News obtained a copy of Bolton's book in advance of its planned release on Tuesday. Earlier this week, the Justice Department sued to block the release. The president, just after midnight Thursday on the East Coast, slammed Bolton on Twitter.

5. Fired officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks shooting

Former Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe searches 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot in a still image from the video body camera of officer Devin Bronsan in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 12, 2020. Atlanta Police Department | Reuters