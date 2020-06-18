Coronavirus live updates: UK contact tracers identify 45,000 more leads; global deaths near 450,000

As cases continue to surge throughout the American South and West, some state officials are rethinking how to reopen. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday reversed his stance against mandating mask wearing and allowed local officials to set their own regulations. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that most of the population will have to wear masks starting June 24 amid a spike in some counties.
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
8:05 a.m. ET — The Bank of England has announced an additional £100 billion ($124.5 billion) for its bond-buying effort to shore up the U.K. economy amid pandemic. The new commitment brings the program total to £745 billion.
The central bank also kept interest rates consistent at 0.1%, though investors had been looking for negative rates. The U.K., like the U.S. and others, has seen unprecedented economic downturn amid coronavirus shutdowns, spurring historic and aggressive efforts by the BOE. Read more on the central bank's announcement from CNBC's Elliot Smith. —Sara Salinas
7:51 a.m. ET — Ginkgo Bioworks, a genetic engineering start-up that was launched by scientists from MIT, is joining the fight against Covid-19.
The company can program cells and DNA and has turned its attention to developing automated systems that could scale up Covid-19 screening tests throughout America. In essence, it develops custom microorganisms that aim to replace technology for biology.
Ginkgo has partnered with Illumina, a maker of DNA sequencing machines, and is working on technology to run a half million tests per day, said Jason Kelly, Ginkgo's co-founder and CEO. Ginkgo made CNBC's 2020 Disruptor 50 list. —Lori Ioannou
7:22 a.m. ET — The Kremlin has rebuffed an accusation by the U.K. that Russia, as well as Iran and China, is trying to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, reportedly calling the claim "absurd."
"We categorically disagree with such statements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier Thursday, Reuters reported. "As far as disinformation is concerned, we consider such accusations absurd."
The response came after U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News that certain governments were using the challenges thrown up by the global pandemic to "exploit" the coronavirus and take advantage of "a perceived opportunity" it brings, such as the opportunity to sow disinformation. —Holly Ellyatt
7:06 a.m. ET — England's test and trace system identified about 45,000 people who came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus in its second week of operation, according to data from Britain's health ministry.
Since the project began on May 28, tracers have identified more than 95,000 contacts, according to the data, and successfully contacted more than 85,000 of them.
The national effort to detect and quickly squash new chains of infection as the country continues to reopen has been hobbled by early delays, according to The New York Times. A coordinated test, trace and isolate effort, proponents say, will be key to keeping infections low and targeting government responses to new clusters as the world continues to ease restrictions. —Will Feuer
Read CNBC's previous coronavirus live coverage here: Beijing says outbreak under control; Sweden's virus strategy shifts