Coronavirus live updates: UK contact tracers identify 45,000 more leads; global deaths near 450,000

As cases continue to surge throughout the American South and West, some state officials are rethinking how to reopen. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday reversed his stance against mandating mask wearing and allowed local officials to set their own regulations. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that most of the population will have to wear masks starting June 24 amid a spike in some counties. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 8.36 million

Global deaths: At least 449,397

U.S. cases: More than 2.16 million

U.S. deaths: At least 117,717 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Bank of England adds £100 billion more to bond-buying program

8:05 a.m. ET — The Bank of England has announced an additional £100 billion ($124.5 billion) for its bond-buying effort to shore up the U.K. economy amid pandemic. The new commitment brings the program total to £745 billion. The central bank also kept interest rates consistent at 0.1%, though investors had been looking for negative rates. The U.K., like the U.S. and others, has seen unprecedented economic downturn amid coronavirus shutdowns, spurring historic and aggressive efforts by the BOE. Read more on the central bank's announcement from CNBC's Elliot Smith. —Sara Salinas

Genetic engineering firm eyes scalable testing

7:51 a.m. ET — Ginkgo Bioworks, a genetic engineering start-up that was launched by scientists from MIT, is joining the fight against Covid-19. The company can program cells and DNA and has turned its attention to developing automated systems that could scale up Covid-19 screening tests throughout America. In essence, it develops custom microorganisms that aim to replace technology for biology. Ginkgo has partnered with Illumina, a maker of DNA sequencing machines, and is working on technology to run a half million tests per day, said Jason Kelly, Ginkgo's co-founder and CEO. Ginkgo made CNBC's 2020 Disruptor 50 list. —Lori Ioannou

Kremlin denies U.K.'s claim that Russia is exploiting the pandemic

A man with an umbrella in Red Square against the background of St Basil's Cathedral. From June 1 through 14, Moscow citizens are allowed to take walks and practise sports outside, including those older than 65 and suffering from chronic illnesses, according to schedules varying from house to house. Sergei Savostyanov | TASS | Getty Images

7:22 a.m. ET — The Kremlin has rebuffed an accusation by the U.K. that Russia, as well as Iran and China, is trying to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, reportedly calling the claim "absurd." "We categorically disagree with such statements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier Thursday, Reuters reported. "As far as disinformation is concerned, we consider such accusations absurd." The response came after U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News that certain governments were using the challenges thrown up by the global pandemic to "exploit" the coronavirus and take advantage of "a perceived opportunity" it brings, such as the opportunity to sow disinformation. —Holly Ellyatt

England's test and trace system identifies 45,000 contacts in second week

A boy runs past a mural supporting the NHS, by artist Rachel List, on the gates of the Hope & Anchor pub in Pontefract, Yorkshire, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Danny Lawson | Getty Images