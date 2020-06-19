No job-hiring process will end unless minority candidate is interviewed: VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger

As the movement for racial equality after the death of George Floyd leads to an awakening within the corporate sector few saw coming just weeks ago, CEOs of major companies have been told they need to do more than just issue statements of support or make charitable contributions if they want to make a difference. Looking within their own house is a good place to start, former Senior Obama White House Advisor Valerie Jarrett recently told CNBC.

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger is making one move within his company to reflect its own need to create a more diverse workplace. Speaking at a CNBC @Work virtual Spotlight on Thursday, Gelsinger said the $63 billion software company has updated its diversity policy in hiring as a result of recent events.

Previously, the company had in place a rule that no hiring process could be complete unless a woman or person of color was interviewed. Now the company will require hiring managers to consider at least one candidate from both backgrounds.

"Now we're saying every position has to consider gender and race," Gelsinger said.

He said this policy update does not ensure a diverse candidate will be the one chosen for the job. Gelsinger also indicated race should be a factor in internship program decisions, saying companies need to bring in a lot more from Black and underrepresented communities and make that a "much more conscious focus of intern programs."

Elaborating on Gelsinger's comments made at the CNBC virtual event, a VMware spokesman told CNBC via email that prior to the recent events, the company required that a woman or an underrepresented minority be included as part of the interview slate. "And we're moving towards a woman AND an underrepresented minority as part of each hiring campaign," he said.