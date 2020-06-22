Will Americans get another round of stimulus payments? Your top questions answered

For many Americans, federal stimulus payments are a lifeline during this period of extreme financial stress.

And yet, many questions remain unanswered in the ever-changing status of these payments. Americans are also wondering how to make the best use of this one-time cash injection — or whether more money is on the way.

Here are answers to a few of the top questions about where the coronavirus rescue checks stand now.

1. How many people have received stimulus checks?

So far, more than 159 million Americans have received economic impact payments totaling almost $267 billion.

Of the payments, 120 million were sent to Americans by direct deposit, 35 million by check and 4 million payments were made in the form of a pre-paid debit card, according to the IRS. (What looks like junk mail could be your stimulus payment.)

The payments — up to $1,200 per individual, $2,400 per married couple plus $500 for children 17 and under — were authorized by Congress through the CARES Act.

2. Who is eligible?

The first round of stimulus payments included individuals and families within certain income thresholds: Those with up to $75,000 in income were eligible for full checks. For married couples, the limit was $150,000.

Americans with earnings above those levels saw their checks gradually reduced and then fully phased out at $99,000 in income for individuals and $198,000 for married couples.

That was based on the adjusted gross income from either the 2018 or 2019 tax return, whichever was most recently filed with the IRS.