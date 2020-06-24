Ford's new F-150 is on the way, and the stakes are high for this pickup to aid its turnaround

The importance of a new F-150 pickup to Ford Motor has never been greater.

The automaker needs its highly profitable flagship product to drive a global restructuring plan and pay off debt related to the coronavirus pandemic. It also needs to convince Wall Street that the company can retain its decades-long leadership position in the segment as new and traditional competitors begin to offer all-electric pickups.

Ford's response to these rivals includes trucks with traditional internal combustion engines as well as new hybrid and all-electric versions. It's also adding significantly more technology to the truck, which has been America's best-selling vehicle for 38 consecutive years and the country's top-selling truck for more than 40 years.

"We've stayed No. 1 for 43 years now. We're very focused on raising that bar again and letting the competition follow," Kumar Galhotra, Ford president of The Americas, told CNBC. "It is obviously a very important launch."

Ford is scheduled to unveil the traditional and hybrid versions of the 2021 F-150 on Thursday night. The all-electric version is expected sometime in the next two years — in line or slightly later than new electric pickups from General Motors, Tesla and start-up manufacturer Rivian.

The importance of Ford's full-size pickups, which include the F-150 and larger trucks, can't be overstated. The trucks accounted for 37% of the automaker's 2.4 million vehicles sold last year in the U.S. — 10 percentage points more than in 2010.

"So much of Ford's performance and livelihood is resting on this vehicle" said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds. "The F-150 is Ford's cash cow."

The F-150 is a key part of the automaker's plans to profitably grow the commercial side of Ford's business to aid an $11 billion restructuring and pay off more than $20 billion in new debt due to the coronavirus.

The nearly 900,000 F-Series pickups Ford sold last year in the U.S. generated about $42 billion in revenue, according to a study Ford commissioned from the Boston Consulting Group. Ford's automotive revenue was $143.6 billion in 2019.

Wall Street remains skeptical of the company's turnaround. It has been particularly critical of Ford CEO and President Jim Hackett. Since Hackett started leading the automaker in May 2017, the stock's price has nearly been cut in half and its credit rating has been downgraded to "junk."

Ford shares, which have a market value of $24.5 billion, closed Tuesday at $6.15, down 2.1%. Shares are down 33.9% since the beginning of the year.