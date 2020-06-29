5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to bounce after Friday's 730 point plunge

Dow futures were pointing to an over 150 point gain at Monday's open, a small bounce after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 730 points, or 2.8%, on Friday, knocking blue chips down 3.3% last week. Following initial declines overnight, stock futures turned higher early Monday despite surging U.S. coronavirus cases. The Dow, with two days left in June, could break its two-month winning streak. However, the Dow, as of Friday's close, was up just over 14% for the second quarter.

The holiday-shortened week ahead on Wall Street brings pending home sales Monday and S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. The ADP's latest private-sector jobs report is out Wednesday. One day early, on Thursday, the government reports its June employment report. The stock market is closed Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

2. Florida, Texas pull back part of their reopening plans

With more than half the states across America reporting spikes in coronavirus cases, Florida saw a record-breaking 9,636 new infections on Saturday, with another 8,577 on Sunday. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday blamed interactions among young people. Miami-Dade and Broward counties are closing their beaches for the July 4 weekend.

Vice President Mike Pence met on Sunday with GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who said the rising infections in his state have taken a "very swift and very dangerous turn" over the past few weeks. On Friday, Texas again shut down bars and limited restaurant dining, a day after reporting a state record high confirmed positive tests of 5,996.

3. Record-breaking daily cases push total U.S. infections to nearly 2.55 million

Crowds gather at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Monday, May 25, 2020. The warm Memorial Day weather brought out large crowds to popular parks and beaches despite the shelter-in-place order amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Jessica Christian | San Francisco Chronicle | Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus on Friday, a record-breaking daily increase. Saturday saw over 42,600 new cases and Sunday saw more than 38,800 new cases. Total U.S. cases climbed to nearly 2.55 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Monday. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC News on Sunday the "window is closing" for the United States to halt the Covid-19 spikes, particularly in southern and western states. Total global cases approached 10.2 million. The death rate worldwide and in the U.S. stands at just under 5%.

4. Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer in the U.S. shale revolution, filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday as the company and industry more broadly has been rocked by a drop in oil and gas prices during the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily indebted Chesapeake has been in trouble for some time, saying back in May that it had concerns regarding its long-term viability. At its peak, Chesapeake had 175 operating rigs, with operations across the U.S. including in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio. However, the company took on a lot of debt to fuel its rapid expansion. Chesapeake's downturn is not unique. Whiting Petroleum, another once great driller, filed for bankruptcy protection in April.

5. Boeing, FAA reportedly to begin 737 Max test flights

The Boeing Co. Max 737 jet takes off from Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016. Mike Kane | Bloomberg | Getty Images