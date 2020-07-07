5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow to drop as tech pauses, reopen stocks stumble

Dow futures were pointing to an over 150 point drop at Tuesday's open after a tech-led rally boosted Wall Street to start the new week. Apple — heavily weighted in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq — saw its stock surge nearly 2.7% on Monday to an all-time high. The Dow jumped almost 460 points, or 1.8%.

The S&P 500 gained 1.6%. The Nasdaq rose 2.2% to close at another record high, also with a tailwind from shares of Amazon, which hit an all-time high and broke above $3,000. In Tuesday's premarket, tech stocks took at pause. Many of the so-called reopening stocks, such as airlines and cruise lines, also were lower. Novavax was a big winner in Tuesday's premarket trading, with shares rocketing over 35% after the federal government gave the biotech firm $1.6 billion for development of a potential coronavirus vaccine. The award is the biggest yet from the White House's program to accelerate progress toward Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. Novavax stock, before Tuesday's run-up, was nearly 2,000% higher in 2020. Shares of Regeneron were up 3% in premarket trading after the drugmaker received a $450 million grant from the U.S. government to make and supply its double-antibody cocktail being tested against Covid-19.

2. Fauci on potential vaccines, younger patients

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch | AFP via Getty Images

3. Possible Biden VP pick tests positive

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Paras Griffin | Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — said to be under consideration to become Joe Biden's running mate — said she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She tweeted Monday that she has no symptoms. Later on CNN, she said one of her children has also tested positive. Bottoms, 50, has gained national attention in recent weeks for her handling of the pandemic and the nationwide protest movement against police brutality and racism, both of which have had major impacts on Atlanta. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has said he plans to pick a woman as his vice presidential running mate.

4. Paycheck Protection Program recipients revealed

The Trump administration has disclosed the names of many small businesses that received loans under a program intended to blunt the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The disclosure comes in response to Democrats' demands for more transparency around the Paycheck Protection Program — funds established as part of the $2.2 trillion relief package signed into law by President Donald Trump in March.

5. U.S. increases pressure on TikTok, other Chinese apps

Getty Images