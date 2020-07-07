What to watch today: Dow to drop as tech pauses, reopen stocks stumble

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures were pointing to a drop at Tuesday's open after a tech-led rally boosted Wall Street to start the new week. Apple, heavily weighted in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, saw its stock surge nearly 2.7% on Monday to an all-time high. The Dow jumped almost 460 points, or 1.8%. (CNBC) Novavax (NVAX) shares rocketed over 35% after the federal government gave the biotech firm $1.6 billion for development of a potential coronavirus vaccine. The award is the biggest yet from the White House's program to accelerate progress toward Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. Novavax stock, before Tuesday's run-up, was nearly 2,000% higher in 2020. (Reuters)



Shares of Regeneron (REGN) were up about 3% in premarket trading after the drugmaker received a $450 million grant from the U.S. government to make and supply its double-antibody cocktail being tested against Covid-19. The antiviral cocktail, REGN-COV2, is in separate clinical trials both for treating and preventing coronavirus infection. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Quest Diagnostics (DGX), the medical lab operator, said turnaround time for Covid-19 test results has lengthened to four to six days for non-priority patients, as demand for its molecular diagnostic tests continues to surge. Humana (HUM), Walgreens (WBA) and McKesson (MCK) are partnering in an ad campaign encouraging people to return to medical offices for appointments, trying to allay fears of exposure to the coronavirus from a doctor's office visit. The Food and Drug Administration approved Endo International's (ENDP) Qwo treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in adult women. Endo said Qwo is the first injectable treatment for cellulite to receive FDA approval. The stock soared in the premarket. Vivint Solar (VSLR) agreed to be bought by solar installation firm Sunrun (RUN) for $1.46 billion in stock. Both stocks jumped in the premarket. Vivint is majority-owned by Blackstone (BX). Sirius XM (SIRI) is near a deal to buy E.W. Scripps (SSP) podcasting unit Stitcher, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The satellite radio operator would reportedly pay around $300 million for Stitcher. The state of Wyoming will bid on land and minerals properties owned by Occidental Petroleum (OXY), following approval by Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board. Occidental is selling assets to pare down debt incurred in last year's $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. Tesla (TSLA) was higher in Tuesday's premarket after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $740 from $650. The electric auto maker on Monday saw a fourth straight record close at $1,371 per share.

