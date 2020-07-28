No gap year after all — students opt to stay in school, lender Sallie Mae finds

On average, families spent roughly $30,00 on school over the last year, a 14% jump from the year before. Most of that came from parents' own income and savings. In addition to what they spent out of pocket, families covered about a quarter of the bill by tapping scholarships and grants — money that does not have to be repaid – and an additional 25% by borrowing, or taking out loans, the education lender said. Since the survey was conducted in the spring, millions of Americans have experienced a financial shock due to the coronavirus crisis, such as a job loss or furlough. Even many who remain employed are working fewer hours and for less pay.

It's important to take advantage of the financial aid that's out there. Martha Holler senior vice president at Sallie Mae