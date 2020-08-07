A little-known part of the CARES Act lets college students collect unemployment

College students can now receive unemployment benefits, provided they can prove they had paid work last year.

The reason is the CARES Act, which became law in March and made assistance for unemployment more widely available through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. This is a separate program from a state's traditional unemployment insurance system.

The new program opened eligibility for unemployment benefits to many more workers, such as independent contractors, part-time employees and gig workers.

Before the pandemic, college students generally didn't qualify for state unemployment programs.

"Not always but in many cases," said Jen Mishory, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, a nonpartisan, progressive policy organization in New York. "Generally, those [programs] have a fair number of restrictions."

For instance, before the PUA program, students might not have earned enough to meet the threshold many states required. Additionally, full-time college students generally weren't considered able and available to work, which is often a requirement to receive benefits.

The pandemic assistance program "was really meant to sweep in a lot of people who weren't eligible for unemployment insurance," said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. Given coronavirus, people should not be taking work that is unsafe, and "it broadened eligibility to anyone who lost income," she said.