'Disloyal': Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reveals cover of new book about president

You actually can tell a book by its cover, at least when it's one entitled "Disloyal, A Memoir" and written by Michael Cohen, who for years acted as President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer for problems such as talkative alleged sex partners.

Cohen on Thursday tweeted out a photo of the cover of his forthcoming tell-all about working for Trump, along with the message: "Coming Soon."

The tweet came weeks after the Manhattan resident Cohen was re-released from a prison after a legal dispute over federal Probation officials' efforts to bar him from publishing a book, speaking to reporters or posting on social media while serving the remainder of a three-year criminal sentence under home confinement.

Cohen declined to comment to CNBC on the book, whose publisher was not disclosed.

But the title of his book, which Cohen has indicated he plans to publish before the November presidential election when Trump will face presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is likely a play on the word "disloyal."

Trump has considered Cohen disloyal to him because the former fixer cooperated with federal and state prosecutors in investigations of the president. One of those probes is by the Manhattan District Attorney's office which could be eyeing Trump and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud.

Trump said that Cohen was "lying to reduce his jail time."

But Cohen, who since last year has publicly condemned the president in heated terms, considers Trump disloyal to his oath of office, among other infractions.

In testimony to Congress before he entered prison in early 2019, Cohen called Trump a "racist" and a "con man."

The White House had no immediate comment on the book, which would come on the heels of damning books about Trump by the president's niece, Mary Trump, and by his former national security advisor John Bolton.

Legal efforts by Trump's brother Robert to block Mary Trump's book and by the Justice Department to block Bolton's book failed.

In May, Charles Harder, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, sent Cohen a letter warning him that he would be at legal risk if he wrote a book about his time working for Trump.

The letter came nearly two weeks after The Daily Beast reported that Cohen had been "writing an explosive tell-all book about his stint" as Trump's lawyer "and plans on releasing it before the election."

The actor Tom Arnold, who had been in contact with Cohen while he was in prison, told The Daily Beast "the book would pull no punches."