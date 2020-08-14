Congress fails to reach stimulus deal, leaving tens of millions of Americans desperate for relief

Shenerah Nelson used to pay her rent with the money she made driving for Uber and Lyft, but when the pandemic struck, her rides dried up. The single mother of two scrambled to land another job.

The positions she found were low-paying or part-time, but she was desperate, and so she started working at a call center, earning $11 an hour.

"I'm not happy with the job," Nelson, 30, said. "But I have kids that depend on me."

Her income dropped in half from before the public health crisis. "It's made it difficult because I still have the same expenses," Nelson said.

The expanded federal unemployment benefit Congress passed in March helped her stay afloat, but those checks stopped coming last month. She's fallen behind on her $1,200 rent in Miami.

"They told me I'm on the list for eviction," Nelson said. "It's very stressful. I feel so overwhelmed."

Even as one of the worst financial downturns in U.S. history rages on, Congress has failed to reach a deal on a relief package. The delay in additional unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and eviction protections could have lasting impacts on tens of millions of Americans who without aid can't cover their rent or food bills.

Some 40 million Americans could be evicted during the public health crisis. Nearly 60% of renters are at risk of eviction in West Virginia and Tennessee. Around 26 million adults said in July that their families were struggling to pay for enough food during the pandemic.

"If the crisis goes on long enough, and the unemployed don't get relief, the recession will deepen and ultimately turn into a true depression," said Douglas Massey, a professor at Princeton University.

Earlier in the month, President Donald Trump took executive action to pass a patchwork of aid that experts say will deliver little meaningful relief to struggling Americans. The Senate wrapped up its session on Thursday without a deal, meaning a relief package may not get passed until after Labor Day.

"If the lapse lasts into September, I would expect to see defaults, business closures and perhaps personal bankruptcies start to pick up," said Eric Zwick, a professor at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.