Distance learning is much harder for New York City's 114,000 homeless schoolchildren

Public School 159 in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens is one of 1,866 schools in New York City.

"I hope they figured out something better," said New York City parent Crystal Berroa, 27, of her expectations for distance learning this fall.

For Berroa, who lives in a homeless shelter with her three children, ages 6, 4, and 3, managing her older daughter's schoolwork, on top of her younger children's needs and her own job, has been a nearly impossible task.

Her daughter, now entering first grade, received an iPad from the city's Department of Education, which is distributing 300,000 such devices to students in need, but it often malfunctioned.

"The ones that are free don't work," she said.

In the fall, Berroa will rely on her mother for childcare so she can commute to a job that is 40 minutes away. That will make troubleshooting tech issues with her daughter's schooling much more difficult.

Still, she says she prefers distance learning to an in-person education while cases of coronavirus are rising, since her youngest son suffers from asthma.

"It's not worth it if one of them gets sick," she said. "Why even take the risk?"

Yet Berroa says she knows that children from families in similar circumstances may not have as safe an environment for learning outside of a traditional classroom.