Nokia says it's focused on tech and customers, but political fights complicate things

SINGAPORE — Against a backdrop of rising tensions between the United States and China, Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia says it's focusing on areas it can control — such as its technology and customers, a senior executive said Wednesday.

"From Nokia's perspective, we have to focus on the areas that we can control. What we can control are our own technology, our own go-to market and making sure that the service providers that we are supporting have continuous services and supply of the equipment and technology into their customer base," Jae Won, head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"The various geopolitical issues does provide some complications but as far as we are concerned, we focus on the technology that we can develop and we focus on the customers and the business opportunities that 5G and Industry 4.0 will provide for the future," he added.

The U.S. and China are fighting to dominate in new technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 5G, which refers to the next generation of high-speed mobile internet that provides faster data speeds and more bandwidth. In fact, China has stepped up efforts to reduce foreign-reliance on high-end chips by investing heavily into its domestic semiconductor market.