What to watch today: Stocks set to drop as Covid vaccine rally takes a breather

STOCKS TO WATCH

Fossil (FOSL) shares surged 25% in the premarket after the maker of watches, handbags and other luxury goods swung to a third quarter profit, thanks to e-commerce momentum and lower expenses. Energizer Holdings (ENR), a maker of batteries and other consumer products, reported adjusted quarterly profit of 59 cents per share, short of the 81 cent consensus estimate. Energizer's revenue did beat estimates, but the company said it incurred higher Covid-related costs to help it meet the needs of its customers and employees. Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) beat estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share, with revenue beating estimates as well. The company behind brands such as Schick, Wilkinson, Edge and Playtex also said it expects sales for fiscal 2021 to increase in the mid-single digit range. Alibaba (BABA) reported record Singles Day sales of about $75 billion, with the event actually extending over several days this year. Alibaba shares have been under some pressure on concerns about new regulations for tech companies and the postponement of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group's initial public offering. Jaws Acquisition (JWS) is merging with primary-care medical center operator Cano Health and taking it public in a deal that values Cano at $4.4 billion. Jaws Acquisition is a SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Starwood Capital Group founder Barry Sternlicht. Salesforce.com (CRM) was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley, which said the dynamics of the company's subscription model may pressure earnings and free cash flow in the near term. Wells Fargo (WFC) is exploring the sale of its private-label credit card unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Wells Fargo is said to have begun reaching out directly to possible bidders. Vroom (VRM) posted a smaller than expected loss for its latest quarter, with the online used car seller also reporting better than expected revenue. However, the company gave a weaker than expected current quarter forecast, expecting losses to widen.

