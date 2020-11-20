What to watch today: Investors assess vaccine news against Covid-19 case spikes

BY THE NUMBERS

FireEye (FEYE) is receiving a strategic investment from private-equity firm Blackstone (BX) and venture capital firm ClearSky. The firms will purchase $400 million in the cybersecurity firm's convertible preferred stock, which is convertible into FireEye common shares at a price of $18 per share. FireEye closed Thursday at $14.24 per share. FireEye shares jumped 13% in premarket trading. Foot Locker (FL) earned $1.21 per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of 63 cents a share. Revenue beat estimates as well, while same-store sales rose 7.7%. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected comparable-store sales to drop by 1.2%. Hibbett Sports (HIBB), an athletic footwear and apparel, retailer posted quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, more than triple the consensus estimate of 45 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, with a same-store sales increase of 21%. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a comparable store increase of 7.5%. Fashion accessories retailer The Buckle (BKE) beat estimates by 30 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share. Revenue beat estimates as well, helped by a 72.5% surge in online sales. Workday (WDAY) reported quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share, 19 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped estimates as well. The maker of human resources and finance-focused cloud software also raised its subscription revenue outlook for 2021, but also issued warnings about the lingering impact of the pandemic on its results. Ross Stores (ROST) earned $1.02 per share for its latest quarter, well above the 61 cents a share consensus estimate. The discount retailer's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell by 3%, but that was a much smaller decline than the 12.6% drop predicted by analysts. Williams-Sonoma (WSM)reported quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $1.53 a share. The housewares retailer's revenue beat estimates as well. Digital sales jumped 49% and the company reported record operating profit margins. Intuit (INTU) reported quarterly profit of 94 cents per share, nearly tripling the consensus estimate of 37 cents a share. The maker of TurboTax and other financial software's revenue came in above forecasts.

