'Without merit' — Trump loses court case that sought to block Biden's Pennsylvania win

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Saturday rejected a legal effort by President Donald Trump's campaign to block millions of votes in the state, the certification of which is expected to confirm a win for President-elect Joe Biden.

The judge's scathing decision is a crippling blow to Trump's already extremely long-shot bid to invalidate enough ballots in multiple states to reverse the former Democratic vice president Biden's victory in the national presidential election.

The Trump campaign and its allies now have lost or withdrawn more than 30 lawsuits that were part of that effort.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, in his written decision granting a request to dismiss the Pennsylvania lawsuit, said that the campaign's lawyers, led by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, had failed to present "compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption" in their unprecedented bid to invalidate millions of ballots.

"Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by the evidence," Brann fumed.

"In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

At one point, the judge compared the lawsuit's claim that voters had been denied equal protection in how their ballots were counted to "Frankstein's Monster," since it was "haphazardly stitched together" from two separate theories in an effort to avoid having them separately dimissed because of legal precedent.

Brann's ruling made moot the question of whether he would bother to hold an evidentiary hearing in the case, where Trump's campaign would have had to provide examples of improper votes to justify their claims.

The Trump campaign said it would seek an expedited appeal of Brann's decision at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, and that it believed his ruling would "help us in our strategy" to get its overall claims of voting fraud heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we're thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock," said Giulani and Jenna Ellis, the campaign's senior legal advisor, in a statement.

Brann was nominated to his seat by President Barack Obama in 2012, but before that he also was for years a Republican Party official in the Keystone State, and he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate's Republican and Democratic and independent members.