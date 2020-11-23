5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Stock futures rise after positive news on Covid vaccine, treatments

2. AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shows up to 90% efficacy

A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

U.K. pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials of its Covid vaccine showed as much as 90% efficacy when participants received a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart. When given as two full doses at least one month apart, effectiveness was lower at 62%. The AstraZeneca vaccine was developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford. The Pfizer-BioNTech alliance and Moderna reported results showing that their respective vaccines were around 95% effective. Pfizer's vaccine could get British regulatory approval in this week, according to The Telegraph.

3. Regeneron's antibody cocktail gets FDA emergency authorization

View of Corporate and Research and Development Headquarters of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Old Saw Mill River Road in Tarrytown, New York. Lev Radin | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday granted an emergency use authorization for Regeneron's antibody treatment, the experimental therapy given Trump when he contracted the coronavirus in October. The approval comes after the FDA announced on Nov. 9 emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's antibody treatment. Merck said Monday it plans to acquire privately held OncoImmune for $425 million in cash, gaining rights to an under-the-radar drug that has shown striking results in hospitalized patients with Covid. The treatment was shown to reduce the risk of respiratory failure or death by more than 50% in patients hospitalized with Covid and requiring oxygen.

4. Biden to pick advisor Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden and Former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the National Committee On American Foreign Policy 2017 Gala Awards Dinner on October 30, 2017 in New York City. Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Veteran diplomat and longtime Joe Biden foreign policy advisor Antony Blinken is the president-elect's top choice to serve as secretary of State, multiple sources told NBC News. Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday that Biden will begin announcing his Cabinet picks on Tuesday. A source familiar with the process told NBC News that Biden's first Cabinet selections will be in the areas of diplomacy and national security.

5. Trump loses lawsuit that sought to block Pennsylvania win for Biden

President Donald Trump waves as he plays golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo