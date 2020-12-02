Ford's November sales down 21% due to F-150 pickup supply and production

Tight inventory levels of Ford Motor's F-150 pickup due to pandemic-related plant shutdowns earlier this year and production starting for a redesigned model led to a 20.9% decrease in the automaker's sales in November, the company said Wednesday.

The Detroit automaker reported sales of the popular full-size pickup were nearly cut in half – down 45.9% – compared with November 2019. Its truck sales overall last month were down 20.9%. That includes a 27.2% decrease in sales of its F-Series pickups, including the F-150 and other larger variants of the vehicle.

Ford shares fell less than 1% in trading Wednesday. The stock, which has a market value of nearly $36 billion, is down about 1% since the start of the year.

The supply problem for Ford highlights a continuing concern for the automotive industry as customer demand for pickups has remained relatively strong during the coronavirus pandemic. Plants were forced to close for roughly two months during the second quarter during the first surge of Covid-19 cases. Automakers have been running plants that produce the vehicles nearly around the clock to refill dealer inventories.