White House refuses to say Trump has faith in Attorney General William Barr

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes questions during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Donald Trump's spokeswoman refused to say Wednesday whether Trump still has faith in Attorney General William Barr, a day after Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence that widespread ballot fraud led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Barr's statement badly undercut baseless allegations by Trump and his campaign legal team that the Republican president was swindled out of re-election by voting fraud. "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the Associated Press in an interview Tuesday. That interview sparked immediate speculation that Trump would fire Barr, who until Tuesday was seen as a staunchly loyal supporter of the president. During a press conference Wednesday, a reporter asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, "Does [Trump] still have faith in Attorney General Bill Barr? Does he still have confidence in Bill Barr?"

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with US Attorney General William Barr (R) during the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor presentation ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on May 22, 2019. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images