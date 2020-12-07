Covid live updates: U.K. to start vaccine rollout Tuesday; U.S. hospitalizations continue to climb

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx issued a dire warning Sunday, saying the upcoming winter months of the Covid-19 pandemic will be "the worst event that this country will face, not just from a public health side." Birx and other national health experts have repeatedly warned the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of colder temperatures and winter holidays. Daily new infections in the country, as a seven-day average, are at an all-time high and quickly approaching 200,000, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

